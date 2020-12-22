Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Martha Helena Bejar Sells 10,000 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,477,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 198,086 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,485,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer raised Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

