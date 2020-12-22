Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ronald V. Waters Sells 3,000 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $88.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

