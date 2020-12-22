JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

