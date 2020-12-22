Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.73.

Several brokerages have commented on VOYA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

VOYA opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.81. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

