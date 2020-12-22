UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of GeoPark worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GeoPark by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after buying an additional 175,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GPRK stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. GeoPark Limited has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $22.62.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $98.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.53 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.0412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

GPRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK).

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.