UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,185 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,098.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 22,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MBUU shares. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MBUU opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

