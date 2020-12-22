UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE RGR opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

