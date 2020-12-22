UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.02 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

