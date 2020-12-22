Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

