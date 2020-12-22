Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $134,000 Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $4,040,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:KRG opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 209.43, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

