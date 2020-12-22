Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 441,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conn’s by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

