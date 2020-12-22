Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,118 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 22.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 223,890 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $1,649,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 1,488,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $16,874,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $48,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CADE opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.