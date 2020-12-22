Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.