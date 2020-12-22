Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anterix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anterix from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of ATEX opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Anterix has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $30,641.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 27,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lomas Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,729,000. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 129,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,073,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

