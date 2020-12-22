Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Pintec Technology stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. It offers solutions relating to point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

