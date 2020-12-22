FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FAT. Noble Financial upgraded FAT Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered FAT Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

FAT opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.