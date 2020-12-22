iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $113.52 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.