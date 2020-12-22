JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Glu Mobile worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLUU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glu Mobile Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.