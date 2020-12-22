JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 113,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 778,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $2,875,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 475,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 64.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 694,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 272,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.69. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

