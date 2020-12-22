JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 162.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Apollo Medical worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $953.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

