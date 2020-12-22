Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,095.04

Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L) (LON:BGFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,095.04 ($14.31) and last traded at GBX 1,078 ($14.08), with a volume of 202358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,084 ($14.16).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,006.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 882.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £986.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.03%.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

