Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.30

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) (LON:RYA) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and traded as low as $15.04. Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,580,403 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (RYA.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £174.91 million and a P/E ratio of -18.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.54.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

