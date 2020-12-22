Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €48.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €39.98 ($47.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 726.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.16 ($49.60).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

