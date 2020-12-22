Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €48.00 Price Target

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of ETR NOEJ opened at €39.98 ($47.04) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 726.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.77. NORMA Group SE has a 52-week low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 52-week high of €42.16 ($49.60).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.