First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FGBI. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.