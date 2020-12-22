Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 41,041 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $419,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tenneco stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

