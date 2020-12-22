Insider Selling: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Sells 41,041 Shares of Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $419,028.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Tenneco stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
