Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $1,429,360.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anita Pramoda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $458,160.00.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $42.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,783 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.