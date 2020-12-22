Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $854,496.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $854,496.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,535,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,819,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $74,029,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

