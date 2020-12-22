JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,054 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 699,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 352,805 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 461,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 224,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 219,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

