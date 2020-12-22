Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,333,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 802,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 313,481 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNR opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.24. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

