Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 over the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

