Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 96.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,729 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHE stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,308.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.95 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

