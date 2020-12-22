Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 6,785.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.30% of ShockWave Medical worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,853,283.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $774,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,845,801.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,816 shares of company stock worth $46,056,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $99.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.