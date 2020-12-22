Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $116.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,619.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

