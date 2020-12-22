Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

NYSE SPCE opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

