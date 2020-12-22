Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $82,000 Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 403.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 56.3% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,305,000 after buying an additional 2,141,511 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,165 shares of company stock worth $2,446,754 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.