NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NovoCure stock opened at $169.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.94 and a beta of 1.24. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $174.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.93.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,576,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

