Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAPL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 162,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $651.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

