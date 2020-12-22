Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Atento worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atento by 40.1% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66. Atento S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. Analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

