Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,274 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.19% of Cumulus Media worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the second quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 45,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $292,989.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMLS stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

