Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $196,000 Investment in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Shares of SCVX stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. SCVX Corp. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $12.37.

SCVX Company Profile

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

