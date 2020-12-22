Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leaf Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of LEAF stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean P. Moriarty sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,300.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

