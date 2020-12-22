Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SUZ shares. BidaskClub raised Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Suzano in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Suzano by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUZ opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Suzano has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

