IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of IMAX opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $932.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

