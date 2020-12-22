Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

