Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.46.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $27.91 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $920.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $57,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

