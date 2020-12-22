Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Critical Review

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and VerifyMe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Emissions Solutions $70.09 million 1.54 $35.54 million N/A N/A VerifyMe $250,000.00 75.95 -$2.51 million N/A N/A

Advanced Emissions Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Emissions Solutions and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Emissions Solutions -19.63% 15.49% 9.29% VerifyMe -1,561.23% -142.80% -118.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Advanced Emissions Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Emissions Solutions and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Emissions Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Advanced Emissions Solutions beats VerifyMe on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers. It also provides powdered activated carbon, granular activated carbon, coal additives, and scrubber additives, as well as owns an associated lignite mine that supplies the raw material for the powdered activated carbon plant. The company serves customers in the coal-fired power generation and industrial boiler processes, as well as drinking water and wastewater treatment markets. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc. provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting. It also provides VeriPAS technology, which provides brand owners geographical business intelligence on counterfeiting; VeriPAS Smartphone Authenticator technology, a piece of hardware with a built-in lighting system and software that scans invisible RainbowSecure codes; VerifyMe as Authentic technology, a dual-purpose pre-printed label with a visible serialized QR code for consumer scanning purposes, as well as an invisible serialized IR code for inspector scanning, authentication, and tracking purposes; and VerifyMe Beeper technology, an authentication tool that is designed for customers who desire instant authentication on items, such as event tickets at an entry gate. VerifyMe, Inc. has strategic partnerships with INX International Ink Company; and Techind Engineers & Consultants-Impex. The company was formerly known as LaserLock Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to VerifyMe, Inc. in July 2015. VerifyMe, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.