-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $99.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pluralsight by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 233,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PS opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

