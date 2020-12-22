Head to Head Analysis: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) vs. CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of CB Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $308.70 million 3.06 $92.05 million $3.10 10.63 CB Financial Services $60.47 million 1.83 $14.33 million $2.38 8.63

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Bancorp and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 CB Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. CB Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given CB Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CB Financial Services is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 24.81% 8.36% 1.09% CB Financial Services -15.62% 6.05% 0.65%

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, real estate, personal, home improvement, and automobiles, as well as residential mortgages and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides credit and debit cards, letter of credits, and safe deposit box rental services, as well as electronic funds transfer services consisting of wire transfers; and internet and mobile banking, cash management, bank-by-phone services, and remote deposit capture services. Further, the company offers investment and insurance products, such as mutual funds, annuities, long-term care insurance, life insurance, and company retirement plans, as well as property and casualty insurance products; and financial planning services. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company provides sweep and insured money sweep, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated its main office and 23 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Upshur, and Wetzel counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

