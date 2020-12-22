Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 91,886 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Perficient were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Perficient by 209.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.84 per share, for a total transaction of $40,186.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.