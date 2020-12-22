State Street Corp Has $4.19 Million Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

State Street Corp reduced its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 807,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WOW opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.03 million. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

